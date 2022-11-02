Partners Arranges Sale of 50,000 SF Industrial Property in North Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Partners, the brokerage and investment firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has arranged the sale of a 50,000-square-foot industrial property in North Houston. Cary Latham and Hunter Stockard of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as Isham Interests Ltd., in the transaction. Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.