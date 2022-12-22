Partners Arranges Sale of 64-Unit Williamsburg Apartments in Killeen, Texas
KILLEEN, TEXAS — Partners, the Houston-based investment and brokerage firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has negotiated the sale of Williamsburg Apartments, a 64-unit multifamily complex located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1977 and offers one-bedroom units. Jason Chtay of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as AJH Williamsburg Ltd., in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were not disclosed.
