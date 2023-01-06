Partners Brokers Sale of 36,240 SF Industrial Building in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

NEW CANEY, TEXAS — Partners, the locally based investment and advisory firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has brokered the sale of a 36,240-square-foot industrial building in New Caney, a northeastern suburb of Houston. The facility sits on 9.3 acres at 22216 McCleskey Road. Zane Carman and Clay Pritchett of Partners represented the buyer, Quality Linings & Fabrication Inc., in the transaction. Pamela Morales of Keller Williams Commercial represented the undisclosed seller.