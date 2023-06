CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 66,196-square-foot office building located at 4646 Corona Drive in Corpus Christi. According to commercialcafé.com, the building was constructed on 3.3 acres in 1983. Gustavo Torres of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as 1950 Properties LLC, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.