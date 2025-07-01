Partners Brokers Sale of Five Industrial Buildings Totaling 75,000 SF in Friendswood, Texas

FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has brokered the sale of five industrial buildings totaling approximately 75,000 square feet in Friendswood, a southeastern suburb of Houston. The buildings are located within the 120,000-square-foot Rex Road Industrial Business Park. Michael Keegan and Andrew Laycock of Partners represented the seller, Rex Industrial Partners, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Partners was also involved in recently negotiating leases at two of the property’s eight buildings.