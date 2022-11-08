Partners Buys 99,001 SF Mason Point Shopping Center in Katy, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Mason Point Shopping Center in Katy was 90 percent leased at the time of sale.

KATY, TEXAS — Partners, the Houston-based investment and brokerage firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has purchased Mason Point Shopping Center, a 99,001-square-foot retail property located on the western outskirts of Houston in Katy. Charlie Strauss of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Origin Bank provided acquisition financing. The property was 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Maaco, CSDS Vinyl and Rosa’s Pizza.