Partners Capital Acquires 228,597 SF Industrial Flex Portfolio in Houston

HOUSTON — Partners Capital, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, has acquired a portfolio of three industrial flex properties totaling 228,597 square feet in Houston. The HTX Service Center Portfolio comprises Lakes at 610 Service Center, Willowbend Service Center and Wilcrest Green Service Center and consists of five buildings on a combined 14 acres. The portfolio was 68.5 percent leased at the time of sale. Michael Martin of Avison Young represented Partners Capital in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.