Partners Capital Acquires 261,949 SF Powers Ferry Business Park in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Partners Capital, the investment arm of Houston-based Partners Real Estate, has acquired Powers Ferry Business Park, a five-building flex park in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria submarket. Built in 1982, the 261,949-square-foot campus sits on 26 acres within two miles of Battery Atlanta and Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Partners Capital purchased Powers Ferry Business Park through Opportunity Fund VI, its newly launched investment vehicle. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports the property traded for $46.1 million in an off-market transaction.

The park was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to 36 tenants. Partners Capital plans to make capital improvements to Powers Ferry Business Park over the course of its ownership.