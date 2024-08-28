Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Partners Capital Acquires 74,335 SF Industrial Flex Building in Southwest Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Partners Capital, the investment arm of full-service commercial real estate firm Partners Real Estate, has acquired Monterey Tech Center, a 74,335-square-foot industrial flex building in southwest Austin. The site at 4407 Monterey Oaks Blvd. lies just beyond the intersection of U.S. Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, and the building was 16 percent leased at the time of sale. Veritex Community Bank provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.

