Partners Capital Buys 102,020 SF Kessler Park Shopping Center in Dallas

DALLAS — Partners Capital, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, has purchased Kessler Park Shopping Center, a 102,020-square-foot retail property located southwest of downtown Dallas. The property comprises two buildings on a 10-acre site that was roughly 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Colaw Fitness and United Education Institute. William Harrison of Harrison Property Brokerage represented both Partners Capital and the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Veritex Bank financed the acquisition.