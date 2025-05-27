Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Partners Capital Buys 102,020 SF Kessler Park Shopping Center in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Partners Capital, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, has purchased Kessler Park Shopping Center, a 102,020-square-foot retail property located southwest of downtown Dallas. The property comprises two buildings on a 10-acre site that was roughly 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Colaw Fitness and United Education Institute. William Harrison of Harrison Property Brokerage represented both Partners Capital and the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Veritex Bank financed the acquisition.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.2M Sale of Multifamily...

RealSource Facilitates $3M Sale of New Restaurant in...

IHG to Open 210-Room Kimpton Hotel in Fredericksburg,...

Transwestern Arranges Sale of Multifamily Development Site in...

TMG Negotiates Sale of 100-Unit Vistas Apartments in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 15,446 SF Office Building...

BLVD Group Buys Rhode Island Apartment Community for...

MSI Computers Corp. Buys 200,000 SF Industrial Property...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $18.9M Sale of Apartment...