Partners Capital Buys 162-Room, Hilton-Branded Hotel in Houston

HOUSTON — Partners Capital, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, has purchased the 162-room Homewood Suites by Hilton — Houston Galleria hotel. The extended-stay hotel was originally built in 2006 and had an average nightly occupancy rate of 84 percent at the time of sale. Following the 2026 World Cup, Partners Capital will commence a multi-million dollar renovation of the hotel that will include upgrades to guestrooms, public areas and the building exterior, as well as the modernization of several building systems. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.