Partners Capital Buys 196,000 SF Industrial Flex Property in Metro Houston

SPRING, TEXAS — Partners Capital, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, has purchased Old Town Spring Business Center, a 196,000-square-foot industrial flex property located on the northern outskirts of Houston. The property consists of four 49,000-square-foot buildings with suites that range in size from 2,625 to 35,875 square feet, as well as two acres of undeveloped land for future expansion. Veritex Bank provided acquisition financing for the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.