Dixie Farm Business Park in Houston totals 196,000 square feet.
Partners Capital Buys 196,000 SF Industrial Flex Property in Southeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Partners Capital, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, has purchased Dixie Farm Business Park, a 196,000-square-foot industrial flex property in southeast Houston. The property comprises eight buildings at the northeast corner of I-45 and Dixie Farm Road. Veritex Community Bank provided acquisition financing for the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Dixie Farm Business Park was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.

