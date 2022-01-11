REBusinessOnline

Partners Capital Buys 90,000 SF Silverlake Business Park in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Partners Capital, the investment management platform and development arm of Partners Real Estate Co., has purchased Silverlake Business Park, a five-building, 90,000-square-foot office and industrial complex located in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. Wes Cole of Cantera Real Estate Group represented Partners Capital in the off-market transaction in conjunction with internal agents Andrew Pappas and Adam Hawkins. The seller and developer, WC Properties Ltd., was self-represented. Veritex Bank provided acquisition financing for the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  