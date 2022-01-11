Partners Capital Buys 90,000 SF Silverlake Business Park in Metro Houston

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Partners Capital, the investment management platform and development arm of Partners Real Estate Co., has purchased Silverlake Business Park, a five-building, 90,000-square-foot office and industrial complex located in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. Wes Cole of Cantera Real Estate Group represented Partners Capital in the off-market transaction in conjunction with internal agents Andrew Pappas and Adam Hawkins. The seller and developer, WC Properties Ltd., was self-represented. Veritex Bank provided acquisition financing for the transaction.