Partners Capital Buys 98,522 SF Bay Pointe Shopping Center in Southeast Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — Partners Capital, the investment management platform and development arm of Partners Real Estate Co., has purchased Bay Pointe Shopping Center, a 98,522-square-foot shopping center in southeast Houston. Matt Berry, Robbie Kilcrease and Drew Reinking of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Veritex Bank provided acquisition financing. The new ownership plans to expand the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, with 30,000 square feet of new inline space.