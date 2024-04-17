Partners Capital, CNR Retail Unveil Plans for 100,000 SF Office-to-Retail Conversion in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Partners Capital and CNR Retail have released plans to convert a 100,000-square-foot office complex, located at 2500-2550 Paseo Verde Parkway in Las Vegas’ Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, into an artisanal, food-driven, open-air lifestyle retail center.

Dubbed The Cliff, the $30 million adaptive reuse development will offer 25 retail spaces, ranging from 1,800 square feet to 17,000 square feet; a central bar; a 26,000-square-foot covered outdoor dining lounge with communal meeting spaces; live performance area; fire pits; kiosks; and public art installations. The development team has also received approval of a tavern gaming license that would allow slot machines and small games of chance at one or more of the center’s pubs.

The joint venture acquired the property in August 2023 for $17.2 million in an off-market transaction. Built in 2000, the property was 80 percent leased to office tenants at the time of sale.

Pending final approval from the city, construction is scheduled to begin in October for completion in second-quarter 2025. AO Architects is serving as architect for the project.