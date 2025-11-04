Partners Capital Completes Restoration of Westcliff Shopping Center in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Partners Capital, the investment platform of Partners Real Estate, has completed a partial renovation of Westcliff Shopping Center, a 134,750-square-foot grocery-anchored center in Fort Worth. The project revitalized a 22,000-square-foot portion of the retail center’s facade, restoring its original character while introducing modern updates. Originally built in 1955 on 10 acres, Westcliff Shopping Center is home to tenants such as Albertsons, Ace Hardware, HOTWORX, Dollar General and Café Bella.