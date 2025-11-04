Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentRetailTexas

Partners Capital Completes Restoration of Westcliff Shopping Center in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Partners Capital, the investment platform of Partners Real Estate, has completed a partial renovation of Westcliff Shopping Center, a 134,750-square-foot grocery-anchored center in Fort Worth. The project revitalized a 22,000-square-foot portion of the retail center’s facade, restoring its original character while introducing modern updates. Originally built in 1955 on 10 acres, Westcliff Shopping Center is home to tenants such as Albertsons, Ace Hardware, HOTWORX, Dollar General and Café Bella.

You may also like

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $26.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored...

NAI Robert Lynn, Northmarq Broker Sale of 256,000...

Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of 23,876 SF...

JLL Arranges $96.8M Construction Loan for Southern New...

Davis Cos. Underway on 289-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Hankin Group Breaks Ground on 160-Unit Multifamily Project...

ViaWest Group, Barings Receive $107M in Construction Financing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4M Sale of Retail...

Simon to Develop 100-Acre Sagefield Mixed-Use Center in...