Friday, May 5, 2023
Partners Capital Purchases Five-Building Industrial Portfolio in Carson, California

by John Nelson

CARSON, CALIF. — Partners Capital has purchased a five-building industrial portfolio in Carson, a city 17 miles south of Los Angeles. The portfolio contains five buildings for a total of 38,152 square feet. Known as Carson Business Park, the asset is located on a two-acre site at 401 to 409 Gardena Blvd. The park was fully leased at the time of sale to 16 unique tenants with a weighted average lease term of about 0.8 years. In-place rents are about 61 percent below market rates. Scott Schumacher, Aaron Banks, Kevin Shannon, Andrew Briner and Anthony Muhlstein of Newmark represented the seller, an entity doing business as Carson Five LLC, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

