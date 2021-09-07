Partners Capital Sells 104,212 SF Wells Fargo Business Park in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Partners Capital, the investment arm of NAI Partners, has sold Wells Fargo Business Park, a 104,212-square-foot flex property in Houston. Partners Capital originally acquired the two-building complex in 2018. Trent Agnew and Charlie Strauss of JLL represented Partners Capital in the transaction. Dallas-based Hillview Capital Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.