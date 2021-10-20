Partners Capital Sells 145,915 SF Flex Property in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

Point West Business Park in Houston totals 145,915 square feet across three buildings.

HOUSTON — Partners Capital, the investment platform of Partners Real Estate Co., has sold Point West Business Park, a 145,915-square-foot flex property in Houston. Partners Capital originally acquired the three-building complex in 2019 and completed more than 25,000 square feet of new leases during its holding period. Cary Latham, Wyatt Huff and Josh Lass-Sughrue of NAI Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Fort Worth-based PHP Capital Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.