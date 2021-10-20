Partners Capital Sells 145,915 SF Flex Property in Houston
HOUSTON — Partners Capital, the investment platform of Partners Real Estate Co., has sold Point West Business Park, a 145,915-square-foot flex property in Houston. Partners Capital originally acquired the three-building complex in 2019 and completed more than 25,000 square feet of new leases during its holding period. Cary Latham, Wyatt Huff and Josh Lass-Sughrue of NAI Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Fort Worth-based PHP Capital Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.
