Partners Capital Sells 149,305 SF Industrial Flex Property in Webster, Texas
WEBSTER, TEXAS — Partners Capital, the investment management platform and development arm of Partners Real Estate Co., has sold Clear Lake Business Park, a 149,305-square-foot industrial flex property located in the southern Houston suburb of Webster. Cary Latham and Josh Lass-Sughrue of NAI Partners represented Partners Capital, which originally acquired the asset in February 2019, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.
