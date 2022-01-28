Partners Capital Sells 149,305 SF Industrial Flex Property in Webster, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

WEBSTER, TEXAS — Partners Capital, the investment management platform and development arm of Partners Real Estate Co., has sold Clear Lake Business Park, a 149,305-square-foot industrial flex property located in the southern Houston suburb of Webster. Cary Latham and Josh Lass-Sughrue of NAI Partners represented Partners Capital, which originally acquired the asset in February 2019, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.