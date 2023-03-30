Thursday, March 30, 2023
Partners Capital Sells 22,606 SF Shopping Center in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Partners Capital, the investment arm of Houston-based Partners Real Estate, has sold Blanco Crossing, a 22,606-square-foot shopping center in San Antonio. The center was built in 2002 and houses tenants such as Sake Cafe Sushi Bar & Grill, Kennedy’s Bar, Blanco Crossing Veterinary and The Mailing Spot. Philip Levy and Jack Newman of Marcus & Millichap represented Partners Capital, which originally acquired the asset in 2022, in the transasction. The buyer was an undisclosed, locally based private investor.

