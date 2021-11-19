Partners Capital Sells 245,495 SF Industrial Flex Property in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Commerce Center in Stafford totals 245,495 square feet.

STAFFORD, TEXAS — Partners Capital, the investment management platform and development arm of Partners Real Estate Co., has sold Commerce Center, a 245,495-square-foot industrial flex property located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Stafford. The property comprises 16 single-story buildings on a 14.5-acre site. Trent Agnew and Charlie Strauss of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Los Angeles-based Rising Realty Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.