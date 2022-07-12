Partners Capital Sells 40,094 SF Royal Montreal Plaza Retail Center in Metro Houston

KATY, TEXAS — Partners Capital, an affiliate of Partners Real Estate Co., has sold Royal Montreal Plaza, a 40,094-square-foot shopping center located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Josh Lass-Sughrue and Davis Amanyisye of NAI Partners, the real estate services arm of Partners Real Estate, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. Partners Capital originally acquired the asset in August 2018.