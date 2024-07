HOUSTON — Partners Capital, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, has sold a two-building, 52,781-square-foot industrial flex property in southwest Houston. The property at 10849-10899 Kinghurst Drive was built on 4.5 acres in 1981 and was fully leased at the time of sale. Jason Scholtz and Jason Tangen with Colliers represented Partners Capital in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.