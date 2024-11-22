Friday, November 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Partners Capital Sells 73,882 SF Shopping Center in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Partners Capital, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, has sold San Marcos Place, a 73,882-square-foot shopping center located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. Built in 1985 and renovated in 2017, the center was 82 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as grocer Poco Loco. Cathy Nabours and Kyle Shaffer of SRS Real Estate Partners represented Partners Capital, which purchased the property in 2018, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Pepperidge Farm Signs 45,406 SF Industrial Lease in...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 40,033 SF Industrial Lease...

Holt Lunsford Arranges 22,332 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Excel Group Acquires 209-Room Embassy Suites Hotel in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.4M Sale of Southern...

Vestar Starts Construction on 500,000 SF Verrado Marketplace...

Weidner Apartment Homes Sells Heron View Multifamily Community...

San Diego County Water Authority Buys 88,552 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 78,571 SF...