Partners Capital Sells 73,882 SF Shopping Center in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Partners Capital, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, has sold San Marcos Place, a 73,882-square-foot shopping center located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. Built in 1985 and renovated in 2017, the center was 82 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as grocer Poco Loco. Cathy Nabours and Kyle Shaffer of SRS Real Estate Partners represented Partners Capital, which purchased the property in 2018, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.