Partners Capital Sells 85,368 SF Marymont Office Park in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Partners Capital, the investment arm of NAI Partners, has sold Marymont Office Park, an 85,368-square-foot complex located adjacent to NE Loop 410 in San Antonio. Partners Capital originally acquired the four-building park in 2017. Carrie Caesar of Cushman & Wakefield represented Partners Capital in the transaction. Houston-based Citadel Venture Holdings purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.