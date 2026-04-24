Partners Development Breaks Ground on 108,750 SF Industrial Project in Buda, Texas

BUDA, TEXAS — Partners Development, a division of Partners Real Estate, has broken ground on a 108,750-square-foot industrial project in Buda, a southern suburb of Austin. The project represents Phase I of a larger, 23-acre development that will be known as Onion Creek Trade Center (formerly known as South Austin Commerce Center) and will span 216,750 square feet across eight freestanding buildings. Buildings will range in size from 16,875 to 36,000 square feet and will feature 25-foot clear heights, grade-level loading and dedicated office space. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. Method is the project architect, and Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer. Partners is also the leasing agent.