Partners Group, Accesso Sell 120,599 SF Office Building in Uptown Dallas
DALLAS — Global investment firm Partners Group and Florida-based Accesso have sold 2626 Cole, a 120,599-square-foot office building in the Uptown/Turtle Creek area of Dallas. The partnership acquired the building in 2014 and implemented a value-add program. Current tenants include WorkSuites, Republic Editorial and Annandale Capital. Andrew Levy, Todd Savage and Parker McCormack of JLL represented Partners Group and Accesso in the transaction. Metro Seattle-based Talon Private Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.
