Partners Group, Accesso Sell 120,599 SF Office Building in Uptown Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Partners Group and Accesso boosted the occupancy rate of 2626 Cole in Dallas by 35 percent during their ownership period.

DALLAS — Global investment firm Partners Group and Florida-based Accesso have sold 2626 Cole, a 120,599-square-foot office building in the Uptown/Turtle Creek area of Dallas. The partnership acquired the building in 2014 and implemented a value-add program. Current tenants include WorkSuites, Republic Editorial and Annandale Capital. Andrew Levy, Todd Savage and Parker McCormack of JLL represented Partners Group and Accesso in the transaction. Metro Seattle-based Talon Private Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.