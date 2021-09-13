Partners Group, Accesso Sell 505,948 SF Royal Ridge Office Campus in Irving’s Las Colinas District

IRVING, TEXAS — Switzerland-based global investment firm Partners Group and Florida-based Accesso have sold Royal Ridge, a 505,948-square-foot office campus in Irving’s Las Colinas district, for an undisclosed price. Royal Ridge is a four-building campus that was constructed between 1998 and 2000. Tenants at the property, which has averaged a historical occupancy rate of about 94 percent during its life span, include Michaels and Honda. Todd Savage and Andrew Levy of JLL represented the partnership in the sale of the property to affiliates of Menlo Equities.