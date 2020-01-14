Partners Group, Accesso Sell 688,100 SF Riata Corporate Park in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between global private investment manager Partners Group and Florida-based Accesso has sold Riata Corporate Park, a 688,100-square-foot office campus in Austin. The joint venture acquired the property, which was developed by CarrAmerica between 1998 and 2000, in 2015. The ownership also implemented a value-add program that increased the occupancy rate from 85 to 99 percent. Riata’s amenities include a fitness center, basketball court and an outdoor courtyard with food trucks. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.