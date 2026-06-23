Partners Group, ViaWest Group Receive $122M in Financing for Industrial Campus Near Phoenix

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Partners Group and ViaWest Group have received $122 million in bridge financing for The Base, a newly constructed industrial campus located in Glendale. Kevin MacKenzie, Jason Carlos, Lilley Kroll and Ross Jorgenson of JLL arranged the financing through Pacific Life Insurance Co. Partners Group and ViaWest Group own The Base through a joint venture, in which Partners Group holds a majority stake.

Situated at the northwest corner of Litchfield and Bethany Home roads, The Base features seven buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet. The buildings feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, “heavy” power capabilities ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 amps, ESFR sprinkler systems and R-38 roof insulation. The campus is designed with “optimal” truck circulation, accommodating 222 dock-high doors, 39 grade-level doors, 105 trailer parking spaces and 1,363 automobile parking spaces. Additionally, the property offers operational flexibility with the ability to accommodate single or multi-tenant configurations across varying suites sizes. Construction of all buildings and make-ready tenant improvements was completed in early 2026.