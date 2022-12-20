Partners Negotiates 112,935 SF Industrial Lease in Schertz, Texas

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Partners, the Houston-based investment and brokerage firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has negotiated a 112,935-square-foot industrial lease at Doerr Lane Logistics Center in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of Schertz. John Colglazier, Kyle Kennan and Carlos Marquez of Partners represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Baltisse-Ackerman Schertz LLP, in the lease negotiations. Brad Hanagan of ATCAP Partners represented the tenant, MEI Rigging & Crating LLC. The property, which is under construction and slated for a February 2023 delivery, is now 75 percent preleased.