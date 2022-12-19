Partners Negotiates 116,176 SF Industrial Lease in Schertz, Texas

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Partners, the Houston-based the investment and brokerage firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has negotiated a 116,176-square-foot industrial lease at Doerr Lane Logistics Center, located in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of Schertz. John Colglazier, Kyle Kennan and Carlos Marquez of Partners represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Baltisse-Ackerman Schertz LLP, in the lease negotiations. Sergio Acosta of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, Quality Custom Distribution.