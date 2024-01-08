Monday, January 8, 2024
Partners Negotiates Sale of 14,800 SF Industrial Building in Cleveland, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CLEVELAND, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has negotiated the sale of a 14,800-square-foot industrial building in Cleveland, located about 50 miles northeast of Houston. The site at 699 US Highway 59 S. spans 17.7 acres. The building was constructed in 2007 and features 24-foot clear heights, according to LoopNet Inc. Wyatt Huff and Hunter Stockard of Partners represented the seller and occupant, farm equipment provider Rakesales, in the transaction. Paul Compton of JLA Realty represented the buyer, American Friction Inc.

