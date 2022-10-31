Partners Negotiates Sale of 40,000 SF Industrial Building in Marlow, Oklahoma

MARLOW, OKLA. — Partners, the Houston-based firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has negotiated the sale of a 40,000-square-foot industrial building in Marlow, about 70 miles south of Oklahoma City. The sale included 8.6 acres of undeveloped land. Jon Silberman and Pierce Beyer of Partners represented the seller, Cimarron Energy, in the transaction. Steve Fithian and Trent Herrera of SVN Trinity Advisors represented the undisclosed buyer.