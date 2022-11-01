REBusinessOnline

Partners Negotiates Sale of 70,248 SF Industrial Property in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Partners, the brokerage and investment firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has negotiated the sale of a 70,248-square-foot industrial property located at 5959 Harvey Wilson Drive in Houston. Clay Pritchett and Zane Carman of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as Rhone Harvey Wilson LP, in the transaction. Chris Caudill, also with Partners, represented the buyer, All Points Warehouse Inc, a provider of intermodal freight and storage services.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  