Partners Negotiates Sale of 70,248 SF Industrial Property in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Partners, the brokerage and investment firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has negotiated the sale of a 70,248-square-foot industrial property located at 5959 Harvey Wilson Drive in Houston. Clay Pritchett and Zane Carman of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as Rhone Harvey Wilson LP, in the transaction. Chris Caudill, also with Partners, represented the buyer, All Points Warehouse Inc, a provider of intermodal freight and storage services.