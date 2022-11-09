Partners Negotiates Sale of 96,011 SF Cold Storage Facility in Houston

HOUSTON — Partners, the investment and brokerage firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has negotiated the sale of a 96,011-square-foot cold storage facility in Houston. Cary Latham and Wyatt Huff of Partners represented the buyer, Harbor Capital LLC, in the transaction. Stephen Schneidau of Cushman & Wakefield, along with independent broker Bill Schneidau, represented the seller, Mendware LLC.