Partners Opens New Dallas-Fort Worth Office

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

DALLAS — Partners, the Houston-based investment and brokerage firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has opened a Dallas-Fort Worth office at 1717 McKinney Ave. in Dallas. The office is the firm’s fourth in Texas, joining existing locations in Houston, Austin and San Antonio. Partners has tapped Jerod Hangartner to lead the brokerage services division of the new office as managing director. Hangartner joins the firm from Entrada Partners, where he most recently served as vice president of asset management.