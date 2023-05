DALLAS — Partners Real Estate has arranged a 10,985-square-foot industrial lease in northeast Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 10480-10490 Brockwood Road was built in 1984 and totals 58,758 square feet. Jeff McVaney of Partners represented the tenant, building materials wholesaler CP Supply Co., in the lease negotiations. Josh Barnes of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the undisclosed landlord.