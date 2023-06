HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has arranged a 15,600-square-foot industrial lease in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 14720 Vickery Drive was built in 2012 and offers 28-foot clear heights. Clint Hankla of Partners represented the landlord, a family office, in the lease negotiations. Nick Bergmann of CBRE represented the tenant, U.S. Foods.