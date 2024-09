BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has arranged a 47,736-square-foot industrial lease in Brookshire, a western suburb of Houston. According to Crexi, the single-tenant building sits on 4.6 acres at 3012 Venergy Drive and includes 2,736 square feet of office space. Travis Land and Braedon Emde of Partners represented the landlord, an entity doing business as VEnergy Industrial Park I LLC, in the lease negotiations. Jon Farris of CBRE represented the tenant.