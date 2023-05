HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has arranged a 52,622-square-foot office sublease at Remington Square, an office park in northwest Houston. Dan Boyles of Partners represented the sublessee, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., which provides drilling and pressure pumping services, in the lease negotiations. Jon Williams and Kevin Saxe of CBRE represented the sublessor, Acclara Solutions, a provider of medical billing services. Locally based developer Caldwell Cos. owns Remington Square.