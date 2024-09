HUMBLE, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has arranged the sale of an 11,475-square-foot industrial building in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 304-306 Wilson Road was constructed in 2016 and features a clear height of 16 feet. Darren O’Conor of Partners represented the buyer, an entity doing business as 304 Wilson LLC, in the transaction. Wyatt Huff and Hunter Stockard, also with Partners, represented the seller, Chosen Properties LLC.