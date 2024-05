GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 12,664-square-foot daycare facility in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed on 3.2 acres in 2022. Landan Dory and Caleb Jackson of Partners represented the seller and former occupant, Wellspring Preparatory Academy, in the all-cash transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.