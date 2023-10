IRVING, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 13,530-square-foot industrial property in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the facility at 2300 Penn St. was built in 1984 and features 14-foot clear heights and six grade-level doors. Hanes Chatham Jr. and Graham Dressel of Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Rad Realty Group LLC represented the buyer, Garcia Laser Screeding. Quinn Conway of Partners arranged acquisition financing for the deal.