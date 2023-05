HOUSTON — Partners Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 22-unit apartment building located at 4525 Weaver Road in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the two-story building was constructed on a half-acre site in 1972 and renovated in 2022. Ryan DeGennaro of Partners represented the seller, Mell Investment Group, in the transaction. Enrique Moreno Jr. of eXp Commercial represented the undisclosed buyer.