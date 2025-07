TOMBALL, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 25,386-square-foot manufacturing building in Tomball, a northeastern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 1302 S. Cherry St. was built on 3.5 acres in 1980. Wyatt Huff and Hunter Stockard of Partners represented the seller, Harbor Hill Holdings, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed, locally based private investor.