KATY, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 32,900-square-foot industrial building in the western Houston suburb of Katy. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 7633 Cherokee St. was originally constructed in 1980. Hunter Stockard and Wyatt Huff of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as BC Real Estate Investments LLC, in the transaction. Jeff Peltier and Ben Condara of Colliers represented the undisclosed buyer.