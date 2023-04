STAFFORD, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Partners Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 40,000-square-foot medical office building located at 4915 S. Main St. in Stafford, a southwestern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 3.4 acres in 1980. Chris Caudill and Devin Hawkins of Partners represented the seller in the transaction. John Baddour of High Street Net Lease Group represented the buyer.